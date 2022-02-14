Two swiper-paginations on one swiper?

stark21: stark21: but I want when user clicks on arrows slider work.

If you are using this swiper then you should look at the documentation for the navigation controls.

Probably this code as seen in the demo although I have never used that swiper.

<!-- Initialize Swiper --> <script> var swiper = new Swiper(".mySwiper", { navigation: { nextEl: ".swiper-button-next", prevEl: ".swiper-button-prev", }, }); </script>

If that’s not the swiper you are using I would urge you to study the documentation for the one you are using.

As you didn’t post any code, demo or information then the best we can do is guess