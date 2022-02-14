Two swiper-paginations on one swiper?

I am using swiper slider with swiper-pagination type of bullets but I want when user clicks on arrows slider work. How can I do that?
If you are using this swiper then you should look at the documentation for the navigation controls.
Probably this code as seen in the demo although I have never used that swiper.
<!-- Initialize Swiper -->
<script>
var swiper = new Swiper(".mySwiper", {
navigation: {
nextEl: ".swiper-button-next",
prevEl: ".swiper-button-prev",
},
});
</script>
If that’s not the swiper you are using I would urge you to study the documentation for the one you are using.
As you didn’t post any code, demo or information then the best we can do is guess
2 Likes