Two nested hypertext-links possible?

Hello communitiy,

from what I could find in the net it looks as if nested hypertext links are not allowed or not possible. This may well be the case.

I anyways try to find a solution for the actual case.

there are 12 almost equal hypertext links with a href=“mailto …” each link is having a &body=“…” text, nearly identical and quite long (nearly 3k chars each)

Now, these 12 links, actually coded directly within the html-page, are heavily redundant and need precious time for downloading them by the browser.

Trying with loading: lazy does not make sense, since the links are placed next to each other.

The idea now is:

Get the text(s) from a server, using another (inner) hypertext link.

And, ideally, a download from the server only is happening, once the user is clicking on one of the main outer links.

Can someone see a solution for this task?

Best regards

Uli