Two id's where clause clarification

Hi,

I have been working through this book: PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja. All good so far but I’m struggling to get my head around the section below. Does anyone have a CLEAR explanation?

*** page 253-4

function updateJoke($pdo, $fields) { $query = ' UPDATE `joke` SET '; foreach ($array as $key => $value) { $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ',' } $query = rtrim($query, ','); $query .= ' WHERE `id` = :primaryKey'; // Set the :primaryKey variable $fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id']; query($pdo, $query, $fields); }

You’ll notice I set the primaryKey key manually with this line:

/ Set the :primaryKey variable $fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id'];

This is so that the WHERE clause in the query is provided with the relevant ID to

update. :id can’t be used, because it has already been used in the query, and each

parameter needs a unique name.

With this version of the updateJoke function, it’s now possible to run it as we

designed earlier:

updateJoke($pdo, [ 'id' => 1, 'joketext' => '!false - it\'s funny because it\'s true'] );

Thanks in advance.

Mike