Trying to reload parent page after opening new window from iframe

Hi,

I have a strange setup that requires an iframe which then has a link to open a new tab/window.

When someone clicks on the link I need the link open in the new tab and the parent page to reload. The reason for this is that when the page reloads it changes the message to a completed message so that when the user finishes using the new window page it closes and defaults back to this complete message.

I’ve tried a few things and am pretty close to getting it to work but just can’t get the last bit

I’m using this (not my original code)

<script> function open_in_new_tab_and_reload(url) { //Open in new tab window.open(url, '_blank'); //focus to that window window.focus(); //Reload the parent window window.parent.location.reload(); } </script>

This is not currently working as it will open the link but not reload the page but if I change the ‘reload’ part to being first in the list it does reload the page but then doesn’t open the tab.

Any thoughts how to get it to achieve both?

thanks