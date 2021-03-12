Trying to parse an email for custom X-headers

My web developer is really busy, so I’m trying to jump in and see if I can get this figured out. Bounced emails are coming in, and we need to extract the EmailID custom header, which purposely is not prefaced with X- He setup a while loop to parse through the entire body content of the email. For my code example below, I just put one line of what would normally be in the full email, into $bodyContent.

<?php $bodyContent = "EmailID: 12345\r

"; $separator = "\r

"; $line = strtok($bodyContent, $separator); while ($line !== false) { if (strpos($line, "EmailID:")) { list($lineKey, $extractedHeader) = explode(' ', $line); } if (strpos($line, "EmailID:")) { if (preg_match_all('/<(.*?)>/',$line,$match1)) { $extractedHeader= $match1[1][0]; } } $line = strtok( $separator ); // Not sure what this does } // End while loop $finalEmailID = preg_replace('~\D~', '', $extractedHeader); echo $finalEmailID; ?>

How do I go about getting the emailID, which in this case is 12345? Which of the two main IF statements inside the while loop will best do the job?

Thank you!