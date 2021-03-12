Trying to parse an email for custom X-headers

PHP
#1

My web developer is really busy, so I’m trying to jump in and see if I can get this figured out. Bounced emails are coming in, and we need to extract the EmailID custom header, which purposely is not prefaced with X- He setup a while loop to parse through the entire body content of the email. For my code example below, I just put one line of what would normally be in the full email, into $bodyContent.

<?php

$bodyContent = "EmailID: 12345\r\n";
$separator	= "\r\n";
$line		= strtok($bodyContent, $separator);

while ($line !== false) {			

      if (strpos($line, "EmailID:")) {

        list($lineKey, $extractedHeader) = explode(' ', $line);
      }

      if (strpos($line, "EmailID:")) {

          if (preg_match_all('/<(.*?)>/',$line,$match1)) {         
              $extractedHeader= $match1[1][0];
          }
      }
	
  $line = strtok( $separator );  // Not sure what this does
}

// End while loop

$finalEmailID	= preg_replace('~\D~', '', $extractedHeader);

echo $finalEmailID;
?>

How do I go about getting the emailID, which in this case is 12345? Which of the two main IF statements inside the while loop will best do the job?

Thank you!