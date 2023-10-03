Trying to overcome additional tags added by .append() of jQuery

In my actual code, whenever I’m calling the dialog, the Update the counter checkbox is getting created twice (I’m not able ot produce same issue in JSFiddle but I’m sure this might be a common problem?). If I bring a diaog three times then I see the checkbox three times. What can I do to fix this?
Why are you appending it when opening the dialog rather than just making it a static part of the dialog? Make your dialog like a template, with placeholder elements for anything that needs to change. For example:
<div id="dialog-confirm" title="Select your choice!?">
<p>Next suggested value is <span class="case-number"></span></p>
<p>
<input type="checkbox" id="update_counter_checkbox" name="update_counter_checkbox">
Update the counter
</p>
</div>
Set the content of the case number div when you open the dialog.