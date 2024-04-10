Trying to locate text

Good morning,
I have an application that I am busy translating into French and I cannot find certain text to translate like in the print screen below (next, show, entries …)
I looked in the html and it is not there so in the .js I looked at my I see nothing.
Do you have an idea ?
function getInvoices() {
// Connect to the database
$mysqli = new mysqli(DATABASE_HOST, DATABASE_USER, DATABASE_PASS, DATABASE_NAME);
// output any connection error
if ($mysqli->connect_error) {
die('Error : ('.$mysqli->connect_errno .') '. $mysqli->connect_error);
}
// the query
$query = "SELECT *
FROM invoices i
JOIN customers c
ON c.invoice = i.invoice
WHERE i.invoice = c.invoice
ORDER BY i.invoice";
// mysqli select query
$results = $mysqli->query($query);
// mysqli select query
if($results) {
print '<table class="table table-striped table-hover table-bordered" id="data-table" cellspacing="0"><thead><tr>
<th>Facture</th>
<th>Client</th>
<th>Date d\'émission</th>
<th>Date Date d\'échéance</th>
<th>Type</th>
<th>Statut</th>
<th>Actions</th>
</tr></thead><tbody>';
while($row = $results->fetch_assoc()) {
print '
<tr>
<td>'.$row["invoice"].'</td>
<td>'.$row["name"].'</td>
<td>'.$row["invoice_date"].'</td>
<td>'.$row["invoice_due_date"].'</td>
<td>'.$row["invoice_type"].'</td>
';
if($row['status'] == "open"){
print '<td><span class="label label-primary">'.$row['status'].'</span></td>';
} elseif ($row['status'] == "paid"){
print '<td><span class="label label-success">'.$row['status'].'</span></td>';
}
print '
<td><a href="invoice-edit.php?id='.$row["invoice"].'" class="btn btn-primary btn-xs"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-edit" aria-hidden="true"></span></a> <a href="#" data-invoice-id="'.$row['invoice'].'" data-email="'.$row['email'].'" data-invoice-type="'.$row['invoice_type'].'" data-custom-email="'.$row['custom_email'].'" class="btn btn-success btn-xs email-invoice"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-envelope" aria-hidden="true"></span></a> <a href="invoices/'.$row["invoice"].'.pdf" class="btn btn-info btn-xs" target="_blank"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-download-alt" aria-hidden="true"></span></a> <a data-invoice-id="'.$row['invoice'].'" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs delete-invoice"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-trash" aria-hidden="true"></span></a></td>
</tr>
';
}
print '</tr></tbody></table>';
} else {
echo "<p>Il n'y a aucune facture à afficher.</p>";
}
// Frees the memory associated with a result
$results->free();
// close connection
$mysqli->close();
}