Trying to locate text

General Web Dev
1

Good morning,

I have an application that I am busy translating into French and I cannot find certain text to translate like in the print screen below (next, show, entries …)
I looked in the html and it is not there so in the .js I looked at my I see nothing.

Do you have an idea ?

function getInvoices() {

	// Connect to the database
	$mysqli = new mysqli(DATABASE_HOST, DATABASE_USER, DATABASE_PASS, DATABASE_NAME);

	// output any connection error
	if ($mysqli->connect_error) {
		die('Error : ('.$mysqli->connect_errno .') '. $mysqli->connect_error);
	}

	// the query
    $query = "SELECT * 
		FROM invoices i
		JOIN customers c
		ON c.invoice = i.invoice
		WHERE i.invoice = c.invoice
		ORDER BY i.invoice";

	// mysqli select query
	$results = $mysqli->query($query);

	// mysqli select query
	if($results) {

		print '<table class="table table-striped table-hover table-bordered" id="data-table" cellspacing="0"><thead><tr>

				<th>Facture</th>
				<th>Client</th>
				<th>Date d\'émission</th>
				<th>Date Date d\'échéance</th>
				<th>Type</th>
				<th>Statut</th>
				<th>Actions</th>

			  </tr></thead><tbody>';

		while($row = $results->fetch_assoc()) {

			print '
				<tr>
					<td>'.$row["invoice"].'</td>
					<td>'.$row["name"].'</td>
				    <td>'.$row["invoice_date"].'</td>
				    <td>'.$row["invoice_due_date"].'</td>
				    <td>'.$row["invoice_type"].'</td>
				';

				if($row['status'] == "open"){
					print '<td><span class="label label-primary">'.$row['status'].'</span></td>';
				} elseif ($row['status'] == "paid"){
					print '<td><span class="label label-success">'.$row['status'].'</span></td>';
				}

			print '
				    <td><a href="invoice-edit.php?id='.$row["invoice"].'" class="btn btn-primary btn-xs"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-edit" aria-hidden="true"></span></a> <a href="#" data-invoice-id="'.$row['invoice'].'" data-email="'.$row['email'].'" data-invoice-type="'.$row['invoice_type'].'" data-custom-email="'.$row['custom_email'].'" class="btn btn-success btn-xs email-invoice"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-envelope" aria-hidden="true"></span></a> <a href="invoices/'.$row["invoice"].'.pdf" class="btn btn-info btn-xs" target="_blank"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-download-alt" aria-hidden="true"></span></a> <a data-invoice-id="'.$row['invoice'].'" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs delete-invoice"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-trash" aria-hidden="true"></span></a></td>
			    </tr>
			';

		}

		print '</tr></tbody></table>';

	} else {

		echo "<p>Il n'y a aucune facture à afficher.</p>";

	}

	// Frees the memory associated with a result
	$results->free();

	// close connection 
	$mysqli->close();

}

Sans titre
Sans titre1836×1062 109 KB