Trying to get this code to work outside of CodePen

JavaScript
#1

code: https://codepen.io/Merdzanovich/pen/poRdwqK

How would I get the code to work in JSFiddle?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/f2n5joxy/1/


<div class="container">	
<div id="instagram-feed-islemunda" class="instagram_feed"></div>
</div>

<script src="https://www.jqueryscript.net/demo/Instagram-Photos-Without-API-instagramFeed/jquery.instagramFeed.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script>
 (function($){
		$(window).on('load', function(){
			$.instagramFeed({
				'username': 'islemunda_010',
				'container': "#instagram-feed-islemunda",
				'display_profile': false,
				'display_biography': false,
				'display_gallery': true,
				'get_raw_json': false,
				'callback': null,
				'styling': true,
				'items': 6,
				'items_per_row': 3,
				'margin': 1
			});
		});
	})(jQuery);
  </script>