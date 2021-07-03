Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image

How would I add text to it?
I got this far, but couldn’t figure out how to place it in the middle.
I tried absolute positing, margin auto, that didn’t work
I tried these, they had no effect.
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
text-align: left;
code: https://jsfiddle.net/fLmhnyz1/1/
.image {
position: relative;
display: inline-table;
overflow: hidden;
}
span {
font-size: 14px;
color: #892CDC;
text-align: center;
font-family: New Times Roman;
}
.layer {
display: flex;
width: 154px;
height: 154px;
overflow: hidden;
position: absolute;
top: 10px;
left: 50px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 500px blue;
}
.layer2 {
margin: auto;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 150px white;
border-radius: 50%;
overflow: hidden;
}
<div class="image">
<img src="https://picsum.photos/500" width="500" alt="Sea View">
<div class="layer">
<div class="layer2">
<span>“Some Text Here”</span>
</div>
</div>
</div>