Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image

I want the black to be set as transparent while also being able to see through the red to the image.

When the black is set to transparent, the picture should become visible.

How would I accomplish that?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/ckq2wd37/

.image { position: relative; width: 300px; height: 300px; box-sizing: border-box; background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300"); background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; background-color: red; } .layer { width: 300px; height: 300px; background: red; } .layer2 { width: 150px; height: 150px; background: black; position: absolute; top: 30px; left: 15px; bottom: 0; right: 0; }