Trying to display all records for a specific customer

Hi

I’m trying to make a system for someone I know and I have a customers page with a link to view orders and created another page to display the orders made for that specific customer name, I have got some php code on the page but it looks like it’s only getting the first record of the customer name instead of all the records for the customer name

The code on the customer_orders.php page is below

<?php /*error_reporting(E_ALL); ini_set('display_errors', 1);*/ $CustomerName = $_GET['customername']; //echo htmlentities($CustomerName); $sql = "SELECT tblorders.InvoiceNumber, tblorders.LorryName, tblorders.CustomerName, tblorders.DeliveryDate, tblorders.PaymentMode, tblorders.DeliveryMethod, GROUP_CONCAT(CONCAT(tblorders.Quantity, ' of ', tblproducts.ProductName) SEPARATOR ', ') AS productnames, tblorders.InvoiceGenDate FROM tblorders JOIN tblproducts ON tblproducts.id = tblorders.ProductId JOIN tblcustomers ON tblorders.CustomerName = tblcustomers.customername WHERE tblorders.CustomerName = :CustomerName"; $statement = $dbh->prepare($sql); $statement->bindValue(':CustomerName', $CustomerName); $result = $statement->execute(); if(!$result) { //Query failed echo "Query failed"; //Add debugging code } elseif(!$statement->rowCount()) { //No results returned echo "No user found for user " . htmlentities($CustomerName); //Add debugging code } else { //A record was returned, display results $row = $statement->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); ?> <tbody> <tr> <td><?php echo $row['InvoiceNumber']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['LorryName'] ;?></td> <td><?php echo htmlentities(date("d-m-Y", strtotime($row['DeliveryDate'])));?></td> <td><?php echo $row['PaymentMode'];?></td> <td><?php echo $row['DeliveryMethod'];?></td> <td><?php echo htmlentities(date("d-m-Y", strtotime($row['InvoiceGenDate'])));?></td> <td><?php echo $row['productnames'];?></td> <td class="project-actions text-right"> <a class="btn btn-primary btn-sm" href="#">View Invoice</a></td> </tr> </tbody> <?php //echo "Start Date: {$row['CustomerName']}<br/>

"; } $statement->closeCursor(); ?>

I’m not sure where I have gone wrong, I got the code from online and trying to do this code myself, could anyone take a look please and see what I have done wrong