Trying to close a hamburger menu when it is clicked on

Hi all

I am making a web page for a friend, responsive, using bootstrap 5. I have a navbar that goes down to a hamburger menu when the window is small, such as on a phone. When I click on the menu icon, it displays the menu and clicking on the items works. However, after you click on the menuitem, I expect the menu to collapse back. I actually found an article on this in the html forum, but it does not work. the answer was to put the following code at the end of my body area:

<script> $("#navbarSupportedContent a:not(.dropdown-toggle)").click(function() { $("#navbarSupportedContent").collapse("hide"); });

I am unable to paste my nav code in to this text input....

Any ideas as to my mistake? I am new to this, so be kind!

Thanks

Cyndi