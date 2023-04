I have the following JSFiddle where I’m trying to align the Save and Cancel buttons properly when it comes to the mobile view. So I’ve added the following style in the HTML section but it didn’t help and the Cancel button is still showing towards the somewhat right side in mobile view. How to fix this?

@media (max-width: 500px) { .submitButton { width: 100%; margin-right:0; } .cancelButton { width: 100%; } }