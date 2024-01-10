Troubleshooting Google's Inconsistent Page Crawling: Seeking Insights and Solutions?

I’ve been facing an issue with one of my pages that hasn’t been crawled by Google for the past three months. I’m reaching out to seek insights and assistance in resolving this matter.

Initially, Google crawled the page when it returned a “Notfound” status on October 13, 2023, using the Smartphone bot. However, the page is currently returning a 200 OK response, but Google seems to be neglecting further crawls.

Upon checking the URL - https://pro.experience.com/reviews/company/fusco-orsini-insurance-services in the URL inspection tool, I noticed that the last crawl date is October 6, 2023, by the Desktop bot. The initial “404” error was attributed to a website server stability issue, but after reviewing the server log file, no issues are currently detected.

My Questions:

1.Inconsistency in Last Crawl Date: Why has the last crawl date changed from October 13 to October 6 in the URL inspection tool? Please refer to the attached screenshot for clarity.

2.Reasons for No Recent Crawls: What could be the underlying reasons for Google not initiating a recent crawl, especially when the page is returning a 200 OK response?

3.Page Discovery:Google seems to be discovering the page, as indicated by differences in the Last “discovery” section in the URL inspection tool. How does this impact the crawling process?

4.Suggestions Needed: Are there any specific suggestions, both from an SEO and developer standpoint, to ensure the successful crawl of this page?



I genuinely appreciate your time and expertise in helping me resolve this issue. Thank you in advance for any insights or guidance you can provide.