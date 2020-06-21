Trouble with CSS Background Color

I have created an index.html page which references an external CSS stylesheet. Everything in the stylesheet reflects on the index.html page EXCEPT the background color. And I just don’t know what I’m doing wrong!
Please help a frustrated n00b.
Dang. I don’t have access to hosting atm. I did post an image of the stylesheet though…and its effects in the split screen in Dreamweaver
Looking at your css I see min-height:100%; on the body.
The body is a child of the html element, which does not have it’s height set yet so the body has nothing to base a percentage height from.
Try adding this to your stylesheet.
html {height:100%}
