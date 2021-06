Transparent Header

If your header is transparent and there is nothing behind it then you will see nothing.

That in essence is your problem. Either you move the background image under your header so you can see it or you remove the header from the flow so that the background slides underneath.

Looking at your code your .bg-image class has the position:fixed commented out and I’m guessing that you need to reinstate that along with the left and top co-ordinates (0,0).

If I add that code in devtools and remove the padding from the body I get this design.

Of course it all depends on what you were trying to achieve.