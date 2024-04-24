Translation issue

PHP
1

Good morning

I would like to be able to translate certain elements of my page but I don’t know how because I use this site: https://datatables.net/manual/

for my search for example I would like to be able to indicate search in the “Search” location

Do you have any idea because I looked in the manual and I don’t see how to do it?

      <script>
                $(document).ready(function() {
                    $('#example').DataTable( {
                        "scrollY":         "500px",
                        "scrollCollapse": true,
                        "paging":         false
                    });
                } );
            </script> 

 <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.js"></script>
 <script src="https://cdn.datatables.net/2.0.5/js/dataTables.js"></script>
2

Hi,

It’s explained here in the documentation: https://datatables.net/manual/i18n

The language setting is detailed here: https://datatables.net/reference/option/language

and you can load Internationalisation plug-ins

3

ok thank you very much

4

I’m looking at my how-to’s because I already have a script, what exactly should I add to translate into French?

my existing script

 <script>
                $(document).ready(function() {
                    $('#example').DataTable( {
                        "scrollY":         "500px",
                        "scrollCollapse": true,
                        "paging":         false
                    });
                } );
            </script>