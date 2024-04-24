Translation issue

Good morning

I would like to be able to translate certain elements of my page but I don’t know how because I use this site: https://datatables.net/manual/

for my search for example I would like to be able to indicate search in the “Search” location

Do you have any idea because I looked in the manual and I don’t see how to do it?

<script> $(document).ready(function() { $('#example').DataTable( { "scrollY": "500px", "scrollCollapse": true, "paging": false }); } ); </script>