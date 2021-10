Hi there,

I have a div with some text inside.

I have applied a transform: rotate(20deg); to the parent box and then a transform: rotate(-20deg); on the p tag holding the text to have the box angled and the text straight. This works fine, however the text now appears to be blurred, even though it is straight.

Does anyone know why this is? Maybe it is just a browser rendering issue? Or is there another way to do the same thing without transform?

Many thanks!