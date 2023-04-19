Trademark laws are crazy

I see that lidl managed to win a case against tesco for trademark infrigement https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65322972

How on earth is a yellow circle with a red stroke with blue and red text the same as a yellow circle without any strokes with black text in a completely different font?

As for it creating confusion to the shopper surely they know what shop they walked into?

Saw another the other day about Adidas trying to stop someone using 4 stripes as it was similar to their 3 stripes?! Thankfully it was deemed different enough (I would imagine by 1)

I guess you have to be super careful when designing web assets also.