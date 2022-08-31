Tracking link in WooCommerce email

I’m trying to get the tracking link added to a WooCommerce email and I think I have incorrect syntax. Would appreciate some help. Here is the section in question:

<?php /* translators: %s Order date */ printf( esc_html__( 'Tracking number : echo " <a href=\\"https://www.fedex.com/fedextrack/?trknbr=%2$s\\">%2$s</a>";', 'woocommerce' ), esc_html($shipping_carrier), esc_html( $ups_trackingno ) ); ?> It's outputting this on the email message: Tracking number : echo " <a href=\"https://www.fedex.com/fedextrack/?trknbr=277442046164\">277442046164</a>"; I want it to output this on the email (with the number being the link): Tracking number: 277442046164