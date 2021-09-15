Tooltip text get cut off on the left side

makamo661: makamo661: I don’t know how to fix this.

This is the problem with tool tips and you have to have enough space to the left and the right in order to show your tooltip in full .

There is no css solution to this other than having the tooltip no wider than the trigger element. If you ensure that the trigger element is wide enough then the tooltip can be made to match that size (maybe group 3 words with white-space:nowrap together). The problem is then that the three words will wrap together and give unsightly gaps in the lines.

The only real answer is to use Javascript and determine the available space for the tooltip and then dynamically size and position it. Not a trivial task to do yourself but I’m sure there are ready made tooltip scripts around that will fit the bill