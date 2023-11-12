Wrong tooltip position on small screen

I noticed that (probably after the last changes) tooltips in small screen are not correctly positioned (they can go out of the screen, as you can see here ) over the phrase «non necessariamente anticristiane».
I wonder why…
the code is:
/* --- tooltip BEGIN --*/
.tooltip:hover .tooltiptext {
visibility: visible;
opacity: 1;
}
.tooltip {
position: relative;
display: inline;
border-bottom: 1px dotted black;
text-indent: 0px !important;
}
.tooltip .tooltiptext {
visibility: hidden;
/* width: 160%; */
text-align: justify;
font-size: 80%;
background-color: white;
color: black;
border-radius: var(--rounded);
padding: 10px;
position: absolute;
z-index: 1000;
bottom: 100%;
left: 15%;
margin-left: -60px;
margin-bottom: 3%;
opacity: 0;
/* transition: opacity 0.7s; */
box-shadow: gray -3px 3px 4px;
}
.tooltiptext {
min-width: 20vw}
.tooltip .tooltiptext::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 100%;
left: 10%;
margin-left: -5px;
border-width: 12px;
border-style: solid;
border-color: white transparent transparent transparent;
}
.tooltip .tooltiptext {
transform:translateY(10%);
transition:visibility 0.1s, opacity 0.2s linear, transform 0.2s linear;
}
.tooltip:hover .tooltiptext {
transform:translateY(0%);
}
/* --- tooltip END --*/