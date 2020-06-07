Toggle multiple divs independently in while loop

I am trying to toggle div independently in while loop. but i am missing something. please help.

<style>
#panel, #flip {
      padding: 5px;
      text-align: justify;
      background-color: #fff;
    }
    #panel {
      padding: 20px;
      display: none;
    }

    </style>
<script> 
$(".scorec").click(function(){
    $(this).next().slideToggle('slow');
});
</script>


<?php 
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))
      { ?>  
<div class="scorec">
          <button style="border: none;font-weight: bold;" id="flip"><a href="javascript:void(0);">View Answer</a></button>
  </div>
      <div class="container answer scorematcho" style="display:none;">
    <p><span class="">Answer :</span> Option <span style="color: black;"><?php echo $row['answer']; ?></span></p> 
        <p><span>Explanation:</span></p>
        <?php 
        if (empty($row['explanation'])) {
          echo "No answer description available for this question.<br>";
        } else { ?>
                 <div> <p><?php echo $row['explanation']; ?></p> 
            </div>
        <?php }
        ?>
