I am using XAMPP in Windows.

I have a database named “DB07”.

The DB09 has 9 tables.

This morning I wanted to truncate a table named “table06”.

I accidently did truncate a table named “table07” instead of “table 06” using phpMyAdmin.

There were thousands of records in “table07”.

Now there is no record in “table07”.

Can I resore the all records which were in “table07” with your help?

On the way of trying to restore the records in “table07”

I found the following