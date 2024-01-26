Title pop-up with colors line breaks

Hi! I am trying to make a Title pop-up block on my url and I can only get 1 or the other to work at a time: colors or line breaks. Can someone help me get both to work at the same time please? I tried everything I can think of: title data-title rel and they all work for colors OR line breaks, not both. Also, this html is defined as a variable in php and simply having a line break in the code does not work either. Please help!