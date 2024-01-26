Title pop-up with colors line breaks

Hi! I am trying to make a Title pop-up block on my url and I can only get 1 or the other to work at a time: colors or line breaks. Can someone help me get both to work at the same time please? I tried everything I can think of: title data-title rel and they all work for colors OR line breaks, not both. Also, this html is defined as a variable in php and simply having a line break in the code does not work either. Please help!
Difficult to say without seeing your code. Can you post it?
Thanks for the reply!
’ . $comment[‘email’] . '
css:
.Link-Blue2 {
font-size:14px;
text-decoration: none;
color: #0c7684;
}
.Link-Blue2:visited {
text-decoration: none;
color: #108797;
}
.Link-Blue2:hover {
text-decoration: none;
color: #00383F;
}
.Link-Blue2:active {
text-decoration: none;
color: #00383F;
}
[data-title]:hover:after {
opacity: 1;
transition: all 0.1s ease 0.5s;
visibility: visible;
}
[data-title]:after {
content: attr(data-title);
background-color: #00FF00;
color: #111;
font-size: 120%;
position: absolute;
padding: 1px 5px 2px 5px;
bottom: -1.6em;
left: 100%;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px #222222;
opacity: 0;
border: 1px solid #111111;
z-index: 99999;
visibility: hidden;
}
[data-title] {
position: relative;
}