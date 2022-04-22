TinyMCE functions outside of editor?

I am using TinyMCE as an editor on a webpage. I would like to know if using a menu command from another application/script is possible. I usually go to the editor and use the menus to get to Format > Clear Formatting. I want to use this from a different part of a webpage to loop through many pages. From there, I will clear the formatting on all. Is this possible? I do not see any clear example of doing so on their website documentation. Could someone point me in the right direction if they know? Thanks