Timing issue with Datalayer to filter correct data

JavaScript
1

I’m having issues with waiting for the data needed within the DataLayer to become available for use later. At the moment I’ve got a setTimeout delay will help “solve” the problem but it’s obviously not a long-term solution since the DataLayer could take longer than my Timeout and I’d get the wrong data.

I’m working with an SPA which means I need to re-run my code when the page changes, and call the DataLayer again to then filter the data.

What I want to do is:

  • Call DataLayer on each page change
  • Filter through the data returned to find all instances of “view_item”
  • Look for the last “view_item” and print this out (for now - I’ll add further processing later)
setTimeout(function () {
    console.log("Initial dataLayer: " + JSON.stringify(dataLayer));

    // Update view_item with the latest dataLayer
    let view_item = dataLayer.filter(o => o.event === "view_item"); // Initialize view_item with initial dataLayer state

    // Log the length of the view_item array after filtering
    console.log("Length of view_item: " + view_item.length);
    // Log the items in view_item
    logItems(view_item);
}, 5000);

function logItems(item) {
    if (item) { // Check if item is defined
        item.forEach(item => {
            console.log("item: " + JSON.stringify(item));
        });
    } else {
        console.log("view_item is null or undefined.");
    }
}

Thanks in advance!