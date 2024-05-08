Timing issue with Datalayer to filter correct data

I’m having issues with waiting for the data needed within the DataLayer to become available for use later. At the moment I’ve got a setTimeout delay will help “solve” the problem but it’s obviously not a long-term solution since the DataLayer could take longer than my Timeout and I’d get the wrong data.

I’m working with an SPA which means I need to re-run my code when the page changes, and call the DataLayer again to then filter the data.

What I want to do is:

Call DataLayer on each page change

Filter through the data returned to find all instances of “view_item”

Look for the last “view_item” and print this out (for now - I’ll add further processing later)

setTimeout(function () { console.log("Initial dataLayer: " + JSON.stringify(dataLayer)); // Update view_item with the latest dataLayer let view_item = dataLayer.filter(o => o.event === "view_item"); // Initialize view_item with initial dataLayer state // Log the length of the view_item array after filtering console.log("Length of view_item: " + view_item.length); // Log the items in view_item logItems(view_item); }, 5000); function logItems(item) { if (item) { // Check if item is defined item.forEach(item => { console.log("item: " + JSON.stringify(item)); }); } else { console.log("view_item is null or undefined."); } }

Thanks in advance!