Hi, I want to create a time and date picker in one field as shown in the example, how I can do that? Your help will be highly appreciated.
Hi, I want to create a time and date picker in one field as shown in the example, how I can do that? Your help will be highly appreciated.
type="datetime-local"
see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/datetime-local
To be honest with Safari and Firefox this input is completely useless (and also super ugly)
On Chrome it is ok, except that the size of the input is too small