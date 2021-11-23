There is no image to show

Are you just grabbing code but not understanding what it does?

Do you know what this line of code does? Do you know what $_GET is?

if(isset($_GET['image_id'])) {

Based on your comment about removing this line it seems you may not understand.

You do understand that you are querying a different DB table when “viewing” than where the image information was inserted into.

I see you are saving the user ID to your trial table along with the image, so you’ve gotten closer to your goal of uploading images for individual users.

Shouldn’t your query for viewing images also query this trial table and also have the condition to only see images where the user_id matches $_SESSION['id'] ?

I guess to directly address your issue your preview.php page is looking for a $_GET value that is missing,which you already discovered. $_GET is defined in a URL as

?key=value

when placed directly after a page name such as preview.php . So where am I going to place the question mark? After php like so;

preview.php?

So what would be the KEY we are defining or looking for? That would be image_id so out URL now looks like

preview.php?image_id=

SO what is the value? Well your coding is defining $current_id incorrectly. This will only be 1 or 0 if the query is successful or not.

$current_id = mysqli_query($db, $sql)

With your current DB connection you will need to use mysqli_insert_id($db); to get the last insert id so you would modify those lines like so

mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db)); $current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);

There are many things I would do differently at the very least at this point I would change your IF condition to be NOT EMPTY instead of ISSET because it WILL BE set if it is defined but you at least want it to have a value.

if(!empty($current_id)){

Now that $current_id correctly set and has a value we can place it in our URL path as the value.

if(!empty($current_id)){ header("Location: preview.php?image_id=".$current_id); exit; }