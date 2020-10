The value of total price changes on the first row only

garywcw3: garywcw3: it could not be done on the rest of the rows

JS is not my thing but I can give you some hints (as I assume this is some sort of lesson/test) to point you in the right direction.

In your code above you have copied the first row 5 times along with all the name and id attributes. IDs in html must be unique so you cannot have more than one. You need to change all the ids (and for and name attributes) in the extra rows and make them all unique.

e.g. For example in the second row you’d do something like this:

<label for="row2sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="row2sec1" id="row2sec1" value="" />

Which for the whole row would look like this.

<tr class="all"> <td>2</td> <td> <label for="row2sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="row2sec1" id="row2sec1" value="" /> </td> <td> <label for="row2sec2"></label> <input type="text" name="row2sec2" id="row2sec2" value="" /> </td> <td> <select name="row2category" id="row2category"> <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option> <option value="biz">Business</option> <option value="fiction">Fiction</option> <option value="maths">Mathematics</option> <option value="tech">Technology</option> </select> </td> <td> <div class="align-right"> <label for="row2sec3"></label> <input type="text" name="row2sec3" id="row2sec3" value="0.00" /> </div> </td> <td> <div class="align-right"> <label for="row2sec4"></label> <input type="text" name="row2sec4" id="row2sec4" value="0" /> </div> </td> <td> <div class="align-right"> <label for="row2sec5"></label> <input type="text" name="row2sec5" id="row2sec5" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" class="total_column " /> </div> </td> </tr>

Then you’d need to do the same for all the other rows using unique ids each time.

In your existing JS you just add the totals in row1 because even though you have duplicated the IDs html does not allow this and the JS just finds the one element anyway in the first row anyway, (document.getElementByID only gets one element anyway).

If you were to extend the logic of your current system and use the extra row I gave above then for the first two rows the JS would be this.

<script> function calculateTotal() { // Get the input values // a = Number(document.getElementById("sec3").value); b = Number(document.getElementById("sec4").value); a2 = Number(document.getElementById("row2sec3").value); b2 = Number(document.getElementById("row2sec4").value); // Do the multiplication c = a * b; c2 = a2 * b2; // Set the value of the total document.getElementById("sec5").value = c; document.getElementById("row2sec5").value = c2; } </script>

Of course you need to extend that logic to all 5 rows and would mean repeating the code 5 times with new variables and ids etc. That would give you an answer in the most simplistic way but is not the way to do it in the real world as you really want a way to cater for more rows or less rows automatically.

What you really want to do is have a loop that cycles through however many rows you have in place (get js to find the number of table rows with values that need updating) and then update the values of each row accordingly using an index or some other mechanism to identify the fields that need to be updated. I’ll leave that part to the js experts here to chime in.

Note that you cannot put your form start tags and end tags where you have placed them as they are invalid in that position. They must got outside the table tag as nothing but table elements are allowed inside a table (all content in a table goes inside a td or th tag).

Lastly you have placed your script outside the body tag and that is invalid also. the script tag must go before the closing body tag. If you run your html through the w3c validator it will point out all these errors including your invalid use of multiple ids and is a great tool for beginners to use every time they write html.