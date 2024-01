I am trying to give an input element different border types depending on whether the input element is either empty, invalid or valid. My code is as follows:

input[type=“number”]:invalid{

border: thick solid red;

}

input[type=“number”]:empty{

border: thin solid black;

}

input[type=“number”]:valid{

border: medium solid darkgreen;

}

The styling works only if omit the empty pseudoclass, in which case the system treats an empty element as invalid.

Does anyone have any idea what I am doing wrong?