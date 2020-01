I have a page at http://form.kr/test01/textarea/cursorAutofocus.php

When it is loading, the cursor is in front of “1”.

I like to make the cursor is in front of “12” when it is loading.

After I read the page at https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1552567/specifying-where-to-focus-within-textarea I made a page at http://form.kr/test01/textarea/cursorLine.php

I am disappointed because the cursor is not located in front of “12”.

Can I make the cursor to locate in front of “12” with your help?