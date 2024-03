I have recently been updating the content of my website. Then, the font of the entire website turn to bold automatically. I try to search for open HTML tag but no luck. There is not option for my WordPress to select auto correcting of HTML code either. What should I do now? Thanks.

The website I need help with is: https://www.mmu.edu.my/foe/

FYI, I have delete every pages and the recent posts 1 by 1, but still not solved. I suspect it is not due to the content that I have updated.