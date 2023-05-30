The advantage of using Number() instead of parseInt or parseFloat

Number() is both more flexible and strict. Number can interpret a value in scientific notation (“7e2” = 700), but will NaN anything that isnt actually a number format (“80px” = NaN), whereas parseInt just reads characters until it finds a non-digit and stops. (“7e2” = 7; “80px” = 80).

Number will also lead to odd situations that parseInt doesnt; it will interpret empty-ish values (null, false, “”, etc) as 0’s, and true as 1. (parseInt returns NaN for all of those)

One somewhat nice thing is that you can shorthand Numbers, because Javascript defaults to using Number when doing unspecified string to numbertype conversions: