The 15 Best JavaScript Charting Libraries

It is practically impossible to imagine any dashboard without graphs and charts. They present complex statistics quickly and effectively. Additionally, a good graph also enhances the overall design of your website.

In this article, I will show you some of the best JavaScript libraries for graphs / charts. These libraries will help you create beautiful and customisable charts for your future projects.

While most of the libraries are free and open source, some of them provide a paid version with additional features.

D3.js — Data-Driven Documents

When we think of charting today, D3.js is the first name that comes up. Being an open source project, D3.js definitely brings many powerful features that were missing in most of the existing libraries. Features like “Enter and Exit”, powerful transitions and syntax familiarity with jQuery or Prototype make it one the best JavaScript libraries for charting. Charts in D3.js are rendered via HTML, SVG and CSS.

Unlike many other JavaScript libraries, D3.js doesn’t ship with any pre-built charts out of the box. However, you can look at the list of graphs built with D3.js to get an overview.

D3.js doesn’t work well with older browsers like IE8. You can always use plugins like aight plugin for cross browser compatibility.

Websites like NYTimes, Uber and Weather.com have used D3.js extensively in the past.

Google Charts

Google Charts is my go-to JavaScript library for creating charts easily. It provides many pre-built charts like area charts, bar charts, calendar charts, pie Charts, geo charts, and more.

Google charts also comes with various customization options that help in changing the look of the graph. Charts are rendered using HTML5/SVG to provide cross-browser compatibility and cross platform portability to iPhones, iPads, and Android. It also includes VML for supporting older IE versions.

Here’s a great list of examples built using Google charts.

ChartJS

#2

Pretty good list. For some reason, I always fall back to D3… customer always ask the craziest thing and 99% chance that it’s not supported on other graph library (most likely because it’s a stupid requirement) but D3 provides a nice flexibility. My advice is to learn D3 if you ever deal with charts…trust me… you’ll use it one way or another.

#3

please reply if they are compatile with the first four datagrids from http://jspreadsheets.com/ they are one I can chose from and I have to display charts only (financial).

#4

Charting libraries that are mentioned in this article are really awesome.But I am the user of Koolchart and I am using it from a long time without facing any problem.

Thanks for the information.

#5

Please add AnyChart - html5 charts http://www.anychart.com

#6

Other nice free HTML5 chart library is NextCharts: https://github.com/nextreports/nextcharts

#7

The JUI is completely free charts that provide maps and 3d brush.
http://chartplay.jui.io

#8

Nice post guys! However you are missing quite a few important libraries, such as ZoomCharts.com

#9

Great article.
You may want to add ShieldUI to the list, which includes a very powerful charting library with over 25 charting types and wrappers for ASP.NET, ASP.MVC and JAVA Wicket

#10

