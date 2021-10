Hi!

I am trying to create a text effect, that the letters would be appearing as you scroll down the page similar to this website.

http://officenter.gr/dao/

The only thing is that I want to make it more smooth than this and also wondering if each letter separately could have this effect instead of the whole line.

In this example JS has been used to. Is there any way that this can be created with only css or maybe should I use a plugin in JS to be faster?