Testing Javascript with an error

JavaScript
#1

I have tested interesting source code at the following URL:

var checkbox = document.querySelector('input[name=theme]');

checkbox.addEventListener('change', function()
 {
  if(this.checked) {
   trans()
   document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark')
  } else {
   trans()
   document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light')
  }
 }
)

let trans = () => {
 document.documentElement.classList.add('transition');
 window.setTimeout(() =>
  {
   document.documentElement.classList.remove('transition')
  }, 1000
 )
}

It is an error: SyntaxError: missing ; before statement
What should be done to fix ; before statement
Need help.