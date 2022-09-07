Testing if a variable isset?

PHP
#1

I have

echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>';
...
...
if(isset($_POST['rack_id'])) { $rack_id = $_POST['rack_id']; } 
...
...
 if(isset($_POST['rack_id'])) { echo 'You must be <a href="../racks/show_rack.php?id='.$rack_id.'">logged in</a>.'; } else { echo 'You must be <a href="../../index.php">logged in</a>.'; }

the result.


<pre>Array
(
    [new_ps_Name] => dvbdghj
    [ps_Manufacturer] => Interex
    [ps_Model] => J58890CH1L2
    [tabtwo] => on
    [Voltage1] => 208
    [r_type1] => IEC-320 C13
    [Count] => 7
    [Voltage2] => 
    [r_type2] => 
    [Count2] => 
    [Voltage3] => 
    [r_type3] => 
    [Count3] => 
    [Location] => Bottom-Left
    [ps_Notes] => 
    [type] => Unknown
    [asset_id] => 1
    [rack_id] => 1
)
</pre><br />
<b>Warning</b>:  Undefined variable $rack_id in <b>C:\xampp\htdocs\APP\SST\assets\power_strips\add_power_strip_engine.php</b> on line <b>43</b><br />
You must be <a href="../racks/show_rack.php?id=">logged in</a>.

does isset() not work or something?

#2

The code is correct. There must be something in the parts you don’t show to us

#3

I mean, i’d be checking to see if $rack_id was set in the second if, but yeah, the code as listed should work unless something in the intervening code removes it (or if it’s on a different code path).