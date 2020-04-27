Terms and Conditions error

Hello all, I have an issue with my Terms and Condition widget. I recently took over developing a website and this website’s checkout page has a T&C widget. However, there are bugs all over it and I just don’t seem to get why. But the most frustrating problem is I can’t locate where to change the code itself. I can’t find the source code.

When you view it, there is going to be a weird code text. However, the code is already target blank. I dont know why is it not opening my terms and conditions page in another tab instead.

I am going to link my page below.

These are the instructions to get to the checkout page:

All you have to do to view the checkout page is just press on groceries, add anything to the cart and checkout after that. In the checkout page, you then scroll all the way down and you’ll see I have read and agree to the website terms-conditions *.

I think the thing I need the most help with is how to locate the files. I don’t even know how to change the button text in the checkout page. I will thank you all in advance :).

link: https://cavemen.com.sg