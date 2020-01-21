hello
I am trying to concatenate CSS Files; I am facing this problem when I am using this script
(Please note that I have installed gulp and gulp-concat)
This is my script
var gulp = require('gulp');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
gulp.task('default', function() {
});
gulp.task('css', function() {
return gulp.src('css/*.css')
.pipe(concat('concat.css'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('css/dist'));
});
gulp.task('default', ['css']);
This is the error output
$ node filemerger.js
assert.js:42
throw new errors.AssertionError({
^
AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: Task function must be specified
at Gulp.set [as _setTask] (C:\optimisation\linksandscripts\cssmerging2\node_
modules\undertaker\lib\set-task.js:10:3)
at Gulp.task (C:\optimisation\linksandscripts\cssmerging2\node_modules\under
taker\lib\task.js:13:8)
at Object.<anonymous> (C:\optimisation\linksandscripts\cssmerging2\filemerge
r.js:13:6)
at Module._compile (module.js:653:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:664:10)
at Module.load (module.js:566:32)
at tryModuleLoad (module.js:506:12)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:498:3)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:694:10)
at startup (bootstrap_node.js:204:16)
Thanks in advance