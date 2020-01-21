hello

I am trying to concatenate CSS Files; I am facing this problem when I am using this script

(Please note that I have installed gulp and gulp-concat)

This is my script

var gulp = require('gulp'); var concat = require('gulp-concat'); gulp.task('default', function() { }); gulp.task('css', function() { return gulp.src('css/*.css') .pipe(concat('concat.css')) .pipe(gulp.dest('css/dist')); }); gulp.task('default', ['css']);

This is the error output

$ node filemerger.js assert.js:42 throw new errors.AssertionError({ ^ AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: Task function must be specified at Gulp.set [as _setTask] (C:\optimisation\linksandscripts\cssmerging2

ode_ modules\undertaker\lib\set-task.js:10:3) at Gulp.task (C:\optimisation\linksandscripts\cssmerging2

ode_modules\under taker\lib\task.js:13:8) at Object.<anonymous> (C:\optimisation\linksandscripts\cssmerging2\filemerge r.js:13:6) at Module._compile (module.js:653:30) at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:664:10) at Module.load (module.js:566:32) at tryModuleLoad (module.js:506:12) at Function.Module._load (module.js:498:3) at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:694:10) at startup (bootstrap_node.js:204:16)

Thanks in advance