Table rows not showing on own lines

I am using TaffyDB to collect data and display as table rows. But the table rows don’t show as rows underneath one another. The text content of the rows start immediately after the previous text. How do I make the tr rows one under the other?

This is the output div:

// construct and target the output19701979 innerHTML div id var output = document.getElementById('output19701979');

The opening table info is here:

// will write the innerHTML to here . appears once at top:| output.innerHTML="<br>To view details of a vehicle, scroll down and click on the year of the vehicle. <table>;|"

Then the repeating info is printed:

// REPEATING ELEMENTS -- part listing of rows db({filter1:show2}).each(function (name2){ // 'show2' and filter1: "19701979" "name2" is an alias var yearHistory = name2.yearHistory; // like 1970 var partNo = name2.partNo; // part no in listing row var partName = name2.partName; // part name in listing row output.innerHTML+="<tr><td>" + yearHistory + " | " + partNo + " | <strong>" + partName + "</strong></td></tr>"; });

Then the closing table tag: