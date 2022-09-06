Table rows not showing on own lines

I am using TaffyDB to collect data and display as table rows. But the table rows don’t show as rows underneath one another. The text content of the rows start immediately after the previous text. How do I make the tr rows one under the other?
This is the output div:
// construct and target the output19701979 innerHTML div id
var output = document.getElementById('output19701979');
The opening table info is here:
// will write the innerHTML to here . appears once at top:|
output.innerHTML="<br>To view details of a vehicle, scroll down and click on the year of the vehicle. <table>;|"
Then the repeating info is printed:
// REPEATING ELEMENTS -- part listing of rows
db({filter1:show2}).each(function (name2){ // 'show2' and filter1: "19701979" "name2" is an alias
var yearHistory = name2.yearHistory; // like 1970
var partNo = name2.partNo; // part no in listing row
var partName = name2.partName; // part name in listing row
output.innerHTML+="<tr><td>" + yearHistory + " | " + partNo + " | <strong>" + partName + "</strong></td></tr>";
});
Then the closing table tag:
output.innerHTML+="</table>";
} // must encompass above code.
I miss some quotes around the string or?
The quotes are around the string. They did not transfer on copy/paste.
I fixed it in the OP.
Also wondering why the < strong > tags don’t affect the type. (Actually, they work in Chrome and not Firefox.)
What is the webdeveloper window showing? How is the DOM looking like?
I cannot see an error in the code.
The semicolon after the table makes no sense but this shouldn’t kill the whole table structure.
You can add a console.log in the loop to show what you are adding to the html.
Firefox has an implementation note on the strong tag. I didn’t searched for it.
At the end I never understood the use case of strong as it does the same as the b tag and is much longer,
In Chrome, Elements, the table is closed immediately:
<table></table>
then all the rest display after that. That’s why it’s not displaying as a table! Don’t know how to stop browser from “fixing” it.
Thanks about the b, now it shows in FF as well.
The semi-colon after table is merely closing the innerHTML code.
I don’t know TaffyDB, but is it working asynchronously?
So
output.innerHTML+="</table>"; is performed synchronously before the each method has chance to run.
TaffyDB is composed of JS objects, and they run top to bottom. Sample:
function getData(){
"use strict";
var db = TAFFY([
{
filter1: "19701979",
yearHistory: 1970,
heading:"year1970",
partNo:"4945751",
partName:"part name goes here",
imageFilename:"file name goes here",
imageCaption:"caption goes here",
imageThumb:"blank"
},
In our case, only filter1: “19701979”, will display. Others say filter1: “”, and those won’t show.
1 Like
Doing it this way with table tags around makes every row a table of its own. Not neat, but it will work well enough:
output.innerHTML+="<table><tr><td>" + yearHistory + " <b> " + partNo + " </b> " + partName + "</b></td></tr></table>";