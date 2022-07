Syntax error in my query

Hello, can I please have assistance finding out what’s wrong with my query. I’m new to sql and have been trying to pin point the error but I’m unable to. Please help!

SELECT

player_id,

player_first_name,

player_last_name, game_id,

round((accurate_shots / total_shots) * 100, 0 ) AS accuracy_pct

FROM

(

SELECT

player_id,

player_first_name,

player_last_name,

game_id,

COUNT(shot_no)

OVER(PARTITION BY player_id, game_id) AS total_shots,

SUM((

CASE

WHEN service_line_accuracy = ‘Y’ THEN

1

ELSE

0

END

))

OVER(PARTITION BY player_id, game_id) AS accurate_shots

FROM

(

SELECT

player_id,

player_first_name,

player_last_name,

game_id,

shot_no,

CASE

WHEN player_x_value > 0

AND shot_x_value BETWEEN serviceline.mid_point AND serviceline.end_range

AND shot_y_value BETWEEN sideline.start_range AND sideline.end_range THEN

‘Y’

WHEN player_x_value < 0

AND shot_x_value BETWEEN serviceline.mid_point AND serviceline.start_range

AND shot_y_value BETWEEN sideline.start_range AND sideline.end_range THEN

‘Y’

ELSE

‘N’

END AS service_line_accuracy

FROM

shots s,

player p,

serviceline sel,

sideline sil

WHERE

s.player_id = p.player_id

) shot_level_data

) player_game_level_data;