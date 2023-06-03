Syntax error for document search script

Hi,

I am am trying to create a script for adobe acrobat that allows me to search documents for specified naming structures. An example would be if I am searching for clauses 123.123.1234 and 234.234.2345 I want it to search for everything in with the naming structure xxx.xxx.xxxx among a few other variations. I then want it to highlight all found results so that I can modify the search results and ultimately export to an excel document. I have the below script but am running into a syntax error and am very new to javascript so your insight would be greatly appreciated, thank you!

// Define the regular expressions to search for

var regex1 = /\d{3}.\d{3}-\d{4}/g; // xxx.xxx-xxxx

var regex2 = /\d{2}.\d{3}-\d{2}/g; // xx.xxx-xx

var regex3 = /\d{2}.\d{3}-\d{1}/g; // xx.xxx-x

// Get the current PDF document

var doc = app.activeDocs[0];

// Loop through each page in the document

for (var i = 0; i < doc.numPages; i++) {

// Get the page object

var page = doc.getPageNth(i);

// Get the page content stream

var content = page.contents;

// Search for matches using the regular expressions

var matches1 = content.match(regex1);

var matches2 = content.match(regex2);

var matches3 = content.match(regex3);

// Highlight the matches

if (matches1) highlightMatches(matches1, page);

if (matches2) highlightMatches(matches2, page);

if (matches3) highlightMatches(matches3, page);

}

// Function to highlight the matches

function highlightMatches(matches, page) {

// Loop through each match

for (var i = 0; i < matches.length; i++) {

// Get the match position and length

var pos = content.indexOf(matches[i]);

var len = matches[i].length;

// Create a highlight annotation around the match var annot = page.addAnnot({ type: "Highlight", page: i, rect: [pos, 0, pos+len, 0] });

}

}