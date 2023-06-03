Syntax error for document search script

Hi,
I am am trying to create a script for adobe acrobat that allows me to search documents for specified naming structures. An example would be if I am searching for clauses 123.123.1234 and 234.234.2345 I want it to search for everything in with the naming structure xxx.xxx.xxxx among a few other variations. I then want it to highlight all found results so that I can modify the search results and ultimately export to an excel document. I have the below script but am running into a syntax error and am very new to javascript so your insight would be greatly appreciated, thank you!
// Define the regular expressions to search for
var regex1 = /\d{3}.\d{3}-\d{4}/g; // xxx.xxx-xxxx
var regex2 = /\d{2}.\d{3}-\d{2}/g; // xx.xxx-xx
var regex3 = /\d{2}.\d{3}-\d{1}/g; // xx.xxx-x
// Get the current PDF document
var doc = app.activeDocs[0];
// Loop through each page in the document
for (var i = 0; i < doc.numPages; i++) {
// Get the page object
var page = doc.getPageNth(i);
// Get the page content stream
var content = page.contents;
// Search for matches using the regular expressions
var matches1 = content.match(regex1);
var matches2 = content.match(regex2);
var matches3 = content.match(regex3);
// Highlight the matches
if (matches1) highlightMatches(matches1, page);
if (matches2) highlightMatches(matches2, page);
if (matches3) highlightMatches(matches3, page);
}
// Function to highlight the matches
function highlightMatches(matches, page) {
// Loop through each match
for (var i = 0; i < matches.length; i++) {
// Get the match position and length
var pos = content.indexOf(matches[i]);
var len = matches[i].length;
// Create a highlight annotation around the match
var annot = page.addAnnot({
type: "Highlight",
page: i,
rect: [pos, 0, pos+len, 0]
});
}
}