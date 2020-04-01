Symbol undefined IE11

Yes, I’ve duckduckgo’d extensively. What it comes down to is that I have this sort of code…A polyfill for IE11 object entries, and then 2 for loops.

if (!Object.entries) { console.log("polyfill running"); Object.entries = function( obj ){ var ownProps = Object.keys( obj ), i = ownProps.length, resArray = new Array(i); // preallocate the Array while (i--) resArray[i] = [ownProps[i], obj[ownProps[i]]]; return resArray; }; } ... if(_.find(".fsCalendar").length > 1) { multipleCalendars = true; $('<ul class="dropdown-wrapper"/>').insertBefore($(this).find("> .fsElementContent")); // for(let [key, value] of Object.entries(dropdownData)) { // $('<li class="'+key+'"><button>'+value+'</button></li>').appendTo(_.find(".dropdown-wrapper")); // } // _.find(".dropdown-wrapper > li").first().addClass("active-category"); } ... for(let [key, value] of Object.entries(dropdownData)) { // if(self.attr("class").split(" ").includes(key)) { // if(!_.find(".dropdown-wrapper li."+key).find(".sublist").length) { // _.find(".dropdown-wrapper li."+key).append('<div class="sublist"/>'); // } // _.find(".dropdown-wrapper li."+key+" .sublist").append("<li><button>"+schoolTitleText+"</button></li>"); // } } ...

However, running either of these for loops gives me an error in IE11 saying Symbol is undefined. I have es6-symbol node module installed and I tried doing this (the unrecommended version but this is the code to make the polyfill run universally. I was just trying to force the polyfill to run.

var Symbol = require("es6-symbol/polyfill");

I’m just about out of options here…not sure how I can fix this .