Swagger error - should have only three digit status codes

I am building a Swagger documentation for an API in Swagger Editor and I have this error :
should only have three-digit status codes, `default`, and vendor extensions (`x-*`) as properties
This is the swagger code:
/stareMesaj:
post:
tags:
- Metode disponibile
summary: Stare mesaj
description: Call de upload mesaj. More soon.
operationId: stareMesaj
responses:
'200':
description: 1.Ultimele 60 zile - Nu aveti drept de interogare stare pentru
mesaj/ 2.Mai mult de 60 zile - Formularul cu id de incarcare= xxx a
fost depus de mai mult de 60 de zile 3. Id maxim - Nu aveti drept
de interogare stare pentru mesaj= max id
headers:
X-Rate-Limit:
description: calls per hour allowed by the user
schema:
type: integer
format: int32
The error appears on this line :
responses:
Just before '200'
What might be the problem ? The status code is obviously three digit code
Thanks