SVG code or image path for user avatar

I’m using this package: https://github.com/laravolt/avatar/
There’s an option to automatically create an avatar as an SVG,
Avatar::create('Test User')->toSvg();
which turns to this
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 100 100"><circle cx="50" cy="50" r="49.5" stroke="#009688" stroke-width="1" fill="#009688" style="--darkreader-inline-stroke: #63fff0; --darkreader-inline-fill: #00786d;" data-darkreader-inline-stroke="" data-darkreader-inline-fill=""></circle><text font-size="48" fill="#FFFFFF" x="50%" y="50%" dy=".1em" style="line-height: 1; --darkreader-inline-fill: #e8e6e3;" alignment-baseline="middle" text-anchor="middle" dominant-baseline="central" data-darkreader-inline-fill="">TU</text></svg>
and save as a normal image
Avatar::create('Test User')->save('avatar.png');
I have a table column in the database called
image.
Is it better to save the SVG code or the image path in the column
image? What do you guys think?