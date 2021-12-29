SVG cant see pattern

I have

<svg viewBox="0 0 80 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs> <pattern id="pattern" width="8" height="10" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(45 50 50)"> <line stroke="#ffcccb" stroke-width="7px" y2="10"/> </pattern> <pattern id="pattern2" width="8" height="10" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(45 50 50)"> <line stroke="#ccc" stroke-width="7px" y2="10"/> </pattern> <linearGradient id="grad" x1="0%" y1="0%" x2="0%" y2="100%"> <stop offset="0%" style="stop-color:#fff;stop-opacity:1" /> <stop offset="100%" style="stop-color:#000;stop-opacity:1" /> </linearGradient> <linearGradient id='fadeGrad' x1="0%" y1="0%" x2="0%" y2="100%"> <stop offset='0%' stop-color='#fff' /> <stop offset='100%' stop-color='#000' /> </linearGradient> <style> svg a rect, svg a path.side { fill: url(#grad); stroke-width:0; opacity:.4; } svg a rect.corner { fill: url(#fadeGrad); stroke-width:0; opacity: 1; } svg a:hover rect,svg a:hover path.side { { fill: url(#grad); stroke-width:0; opacity:1; } svg a:hover rect.corner { fill: url(#fadeGrad); stroke-width:0; opacity: 1; } svg path.floor { fill:url(#pattern); stroke:#000; stroke-width:.5; } </style> </defs> <path d="M2 20 17 15 60 15 75 20" class="floor"/> <line x1="2" x2="75" y1="19.5" y2="19.5" style="stroke:black; stroke-width:1; stroke-linecap: round;"/> </svg>

wWhy does it not use the pattern?

