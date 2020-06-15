SVG background replacement with background-image

I like a concept from an example: https://codepen.io/ViszkY
select {
color: #8C98F2;
width: 50%;
margin-left: 25%;
margin-top: 50px;
padding: 10px 0 10px 10px;
border: 0 !important;
/* needed */
-webkit-appearance: none;
-moz-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
/* SVG background image */
background: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='100' height='100' fill='%238C98F2'><polygon points='0,0 100,0 50,50'/></svg>") no-repeat;
background-size: 12px;
background-position: calc(100% - 15px) 17px;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-color: #efefef;
}
I’m new to this but there is background which I should replace with the background-image. How to manage this and keep an arrow in the correct way? If I replace with the background-image like:
background-image: url(“data:image/svg+xml;utf8,”) no-repeat;
Need help as this will not work.