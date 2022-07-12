Sum similar keys from string array

Hi
I have this form of string array [“v:2”, “a:3”, “v:5”, “s:4”] I need to sum similar keys also sort keys and output in this form
Code:
a:3, s:4, v:7
how I can do that ?
This looks like homework, so actual answers in terms of working code are to be discouraged.
One solution is to sort, reduce, filter
but the problem the array has both key and value inside “” so I need to remove quotation first ?
That is where the split method becomes very useful.
Thanks will try to figure it out.