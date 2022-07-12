Sum similar keys from string array

JavaScript
#1

Hi

I have this form of string array [“v:2”, “a:3”, “v:5”, “s:4”] I need to sum similar keys also sort keys and output in this form

Code:

a:3, s:4, v:7

how I can do that ?

#2

This looks like homework, so actual answers in terms of working code are to be discouraged.

One solution is to sort, reduce, filter

  • sort: sort the array so that it’s sorted by the key
  • reduce: use the reduce method so that when an item has the same key as a previous item, you add the value from that previous one on to the current one
  • filter: find the last index of an item with that key, and if it’s the same index as the item being filtered, then keep it
#3

but the problem the array has both key and value inside “” so I need to remove quotation first ?

#4

That is where the split method becomes very useful.

#5

Thanks will try to figure it out.