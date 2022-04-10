SUM() confusion

I have
SELECT SUM(group1_recepticles + group2_recepticles + group3_recepticles) AS sum FROM power_strips WHERE power_strip_id = 2
Why is the result null
heres the table
shouldn’t the result be 8 + NULL + NULL = 8?
No. NULL means unknown, so you can’t do calculations with it.
If I have eight apples plus an unknown amount of apples the end result is unknown.