SUM() confusion

I have

SELECT SUM(group1_recepticles + group2_recepticles + group3_recepticles) AS sum FROM power_strips WHERE power_strip_id = 2

Why is the result null
heres the table

shouldn’t the result be 8 + NULL + NULL = 8?

No. NULL means unknown, so you can’t do calculations with it.

If I have eight apples plus an unknown amount of apples the end result is unknown.

